Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Australia markets gain modestly after RBA holds rate

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Australian markets eked out modest gains after the Reserve Bank of Australia kept interest rates steady but warned the economy remained overheated.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.41 percent to 7,680.60 after its worst two-day sell-off since the coronavirus pandemic. The broader All Ordinaries index gained 0.39 percent to close at 7,890.10.
Consumer discretionary stocks performed well while energy stocks suffered heavy losses.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Australia's central bank left its interest rate unchanged at a 12-year high for the sixth consecutive meeting and damped market expectations for a near term rate cut as it emphasized the need to keep the policy sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation to the target.
As widely expected, the policy board of the Reserve Bank of Australia headed by Michele Bullock decided to hold the cash rate target at 4.35 percent.
Policymakers observed that the economic outlook is uncertain and recent data have demonstrated that the process of returning inflation to target has been slow and bumpy.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Indian spices not banned by Singapore, Hong Kong, says MoS Anupriya Patel

Several measures taken by Sebi to protect retail investors: MoS Chaudhary

Tech Mahindra, Horizon3.ai come together to provide AI-based cybersecurity

LIVE: SC says IMA president has to publish apology in prominent newspapers using his own money

Bangladesh: From Sheikh Hasina to Assange, when celebrities sought asylum

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon