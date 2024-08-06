Business Standard
Raymond consolidated net profit rises 591.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 98.08% to Rs 937.65 crore
Net profit of Raymond rose 591.51% to Rs 7366.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1065.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 98.08% to Rs 937.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 473.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales937.65473.37 98 OPM %9.388.92 -PBDT117.9877.88 51 PBT78.5961.99 27 NP7366.461065.27 592
First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

