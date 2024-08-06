Power Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 21.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.16% to Rs 24656.35 croreNet profit of Power Finance Corporation rose 21.13% to Rs 5543.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4576.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.16% to Rs 24656.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20866.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales24656.3520866.51 18 OPM %98.98100.99 -PBDT8905.977413.07 20 PBT8893.677401.01 20 NP5543.144576.32 21
