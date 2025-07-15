Authum Investment & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 14.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.24% to Rs 1215.13 croreNet profit of Authum Investment & Infrastructure declined 14.01% to Rs 942.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1096.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.24% to Rs 1215.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1416.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1215.131416.94 -14 OPM %95.3688.57 -PBDT1146.631246.94 -8 PBT1143.541245.63 -8 NP942.991096.63 -14
