Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Citadel Realty & Developers consolidated net profit rises 32.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Citadel Realty & Developers consolidated net profit rises 32.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 0.99 crore

Net profit of Citadel Realty & Developers rose 32.26% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.990.88 13 OPM %92.9394.32 -PBDT0.540.42 29 PBT0.540.42 29 NP0.410.31 32

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

