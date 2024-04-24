Avantel Ltd Spikes 6.07%

Avantel Ltd has added 26.95% over last one month compared to 11.85% gain in S&P BSE Telecommunication index and 1.55% rise in the SENSEX

Avantel Ltd rose 6.07% today to trade at Rs 130. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.83% to quote at 2761.95. The index is up 11.85 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sterlite Technologies Ltd increased 2.03% and Railtel Corporation of India Ltd added 1.94% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index went up 80.29 % over last one year compared to the 22.99% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Avantel Ltd has added 26.95% over last one month compared to 11.85% gain in S&P BSE Telecommunication index and 1.55% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.45 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 140 on 23 Jan 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 31 on 08 May 2023.

