Welspun Corp receives LoA for export of line pipes to Latin America

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Welspun Corp has received binding Letter of Award (LOA) for export of line pipes from India. The contract, valued at Rs 611 crore is for supply of LSAW Pipes, Coating and Bends in Latin America.
This LOA is governed by conditions precedent, and shall be followed up with a Notice to Proceed / Purchase Order, which is to be issued by the second week of May.
The execution of this contract shall be done in FY25.
First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 8:55 AM IST

