Avasara Finance standalone net profit rises 228.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 505.26% to Rs 1.15 crore
Net profit of Avasara Finance rose 228.57% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 505.26% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 633.33% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 315.63% to Rs 1.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.150.19 505 1.330.32 316 OPM %20.0036.84 -16.549.38 - PBDT0.230.07 229 0.220.03 633 PBT0.230.07 229 0.220.03 633 NP0.230.07 229 0.220.03 633
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

