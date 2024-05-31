Avasara Finance standalone net profit rises 228.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 505.26% to Rs 1.15 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 633.33% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 315.63% to Rs 1.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Avasara Finance rose 228.57% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 505.26% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1.150.191.330.3220.0036.8416.549.380.230.070.220.030.230.070.220.030.230.070.220.03