AVG Logistics bags order from UPSRTC

Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
For Express Parcel Services
AVG Logistics, a leading multimodal logistics solutions provider has been awarded the tender as the authorized partner for Express parcel services by Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC). This significant achievement underscores AVG's commitment to excellence and its expanding role in the Express Parcel delivery segment.
As the authorized partner, AVG will be responsible for managing and optimizing Express parcel operations, ensuring sustainable, timely and reliable delivery for customers across the designated regions in the state of Uttar Pradesh.
First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 10:25 AM IST

