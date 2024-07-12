Business Standard
Metal stocks rise

Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Metal index increasing 176.74 points or 0.53% at 33233.23 at 09:46 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Coal India Ltd (up 1.51%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.01%),NMDC Ltd (up 0.87%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.53%),Vedanta Ltd (up 0.51%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.48%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.38%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.3%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.28%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.21%).
On the other hand, Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 2.59%), turned lower.
At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 242.58 or 0.45% at 54328.57.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 76.94 points or 0.47% at 16291.99.
The Nifty 50 index was up 104.9 points or 0.43% at 24420.85.
The BSE Sensex index was up 269.1 points or 0.34% at 80166.44.
On BSE,2029 shares were trading in green, 1087 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.
First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

