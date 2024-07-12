Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Information Technology index increasing 610.12 points or 1.6% at 38790.72 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Mphasis Ltd (up 3.92%), Accelya Solutions India Ltd (up 3.31%),Sonata Software Ltd (up 2.63%),Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (up 2.61%),Xchanging Solutions Ltd (up 2.6%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Wipro Ltd (up 2.49%), Coforge Ltd (up 2.29%), Birlasoft Ltd (up 2.18%), Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 2.08%), and LTIMindtree Ltd (up 1.98%).

On the other hand, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (down 5%), D-Link India Ltd (down 2.75%), and NELCO Ltd (down 1.56%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 242.58 or 0.45% at 54328.57.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 76.94 points or 0.47% at 16291.99.

The Nifty 50 index was up 104.9 points or 0.43% at 24420.85.

The BSE Sensex index was up 269.1 points or 0.34% at 80166.44.

On BSE,2029 shares were trading in green, 1087 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

