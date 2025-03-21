Friday, March 21, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Axis Bank Ltd soars 1.12%, up for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd soars 1.12%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1066.2, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.18% in last one year as compared to a 5.84% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.72% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

Axis Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1066.2, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.85% on the day, quoting at 23388.3. The Sensex is at 76967.01, up 0.81%. Axis Bank Ltd has risen around 5.56% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50062.85, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 65.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1066.55, up 1.17% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd is up 3.18% in last one year as compared to a 5.84% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.72% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 12.36 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

