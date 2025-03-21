Board of Aptus Value Housing Finance India appoints director

At meeting held on 21 March 2025The Board of Aptus Value Housing Finance India at their meeting held on 21 March 2025 has approved the appointment of Subba Rao N.V (DIN: 05153667) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive & Independent) not liable to retire by rotation, for a period of 5 years with effect from 21 March 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company.
