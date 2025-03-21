Friday, March 21, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Aptus Value Housing Finance India appoints director

Board of Aptus Value Housing Finance India appoints director

Image

Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 21 March 2025

The Board of Aptus Value Housing Finance India at their meeting held on 21 March 2025 has approved the appointment of Subba Rao N.V (DIN: 05153667) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive & Independent) not liable to retire by rotation, for a period of 5 years with effect from 21 March 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR strenghtens nears 86 per US dollar as NIFTY hits seven week high

INR strenghtens nears 86 per US dollar as NIFTY hits seven week high

Nifty trades above 23,350; broader mkt outperforms

Nifty trades above 23,350; broader mkt outperforms

Piyush Goyal emphasizes MSME sector's key role in driving services exports and creating jobs

Piyush Goyal emphasizes MSME sector's key role in driving services exports and creating jobs

Larsen & Toubro secures large order from Brigade Group

Larsen & Toubro secures large order from Brigade Group

Axiscades Tech jumps after product launch

Axiscades Tech jumps after product launch

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon