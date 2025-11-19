Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Axis Bank Ltd spurts 0.5%, rises for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd spurts 0.5%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1271.7, up 0.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.64% in last one year as compared to a 11.42% jump in NIFTY and a 17.17% jump in the Nifty Bank.

Axis Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1271.7, up 0.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 26017.6. The Sensex is at 85022.79, up 0.41%. Axis Bank Ltd has gained around 3.73% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 58899.25, up 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 55.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1270.4, up 0.3% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd is up 11.64% in last one year as compared to a 11.42% jump in NIFTY and a 17.17% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 16.15 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

