Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 12:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty tad above 26,000 level; media shares decline

Nifty tad above 26,000 level; media shares decline

Image

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 12:51 PM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in the early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded a tad above the 26,000 level. Media shares extended losses for the second straight session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 340.88 points or 0.40% to 85,013.90. The Nifty 50 index gained 100.25 points or 0.39% to 26,009.90.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.40% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.22%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,748 shares rose and 2,226 shares fell. A total of 195 shares were unchanged.

 

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.29% to 11.78. The Nifty 25 November 2025 futures were trading at 26,023, at a premium of 13.1 points as compared with the spot at 26,009.90.

Also Read

stock exchange, bull, financial markets, trading

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks near day's high, Sensex gains 360pts Nifty atop 26,000; IT index up 3%

toys, toys store

Why dangerous toys keep flooding EU websites despite strict safety rules

India Russia, India-Russia flag

Russia ready to offer Su-57 tech transfer, says Indian demands acceptable

demerger

Budget 2026-27: Make demergers tax-neutral, biz houses nudge govtpremium

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025 out

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025 out; over 13,000 shortlisted for Mains

The Nifty option chain for the 20 October 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 161 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 162.6 lakh contracts was seen at 25,900 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index shed 0.69% to 1,472.05. The index fell 0.92% in the two consecutive trading session.

Saregama India (down 3.54%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 1.26%), Nazara Technologies (down 0.87%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 0.73%), PVR Inox (down 0.56%), Sun TV Network (down 0.34%), Prime Focus (down 0.31%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 0.3%) fell.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Goel Construction Company rose 2.01% after the company secured an order worth Rs 173.25 crore from Aditya Birla Group for civil, WHRS, post-clinkerization, and safety works at the Pali Cement Works unit in Rajasthan.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works rose 0.42%. The company has secured its second order for a state-of-the-art Green Tug, marking a major milestone in the companys push for sustainable maritime solutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Solara Active Pharma's Mangalore facility successfully concludes US FDA audit

Solara Active Pharma's Mangalore facility successfully concludes US FDA audit

Vaishali Pharma standalone net profit declines 40.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Vaishali Pharma standalone net profit declines 40.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Swagtam Trading & Services standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Swagtam Trading & Services standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2025 quarter

UFM Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.67 crore in the September 2025 quarter

UFM Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.67 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Unipro Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Unipro Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon