Axis Max Life Insurance standalone net profit declines 50.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.36% to Rs 6189.79 croreNet profit of Axis Max Life Insurance declined 50.80% to Rs 64.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 130.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.36% to Rs 6189.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5229.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6189.795229.64 18 OPM %-2.381.78 -PBDT74.40150.76 -51 PBT74.40150.76 -51 NP64.12130.33 -51
