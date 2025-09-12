Friday, September 12, 2025 | 09:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Axis Max Life Insurance standalone net profit declines 50.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Axis Max Life Insurance standalone net profit declines 50.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 18.36% to Rs 6189.79 crore

Net profit of Axis Max Life Insurance declined 50.80% to Rs 64.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 130.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.36% to Rs 6189.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5229.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6189.795229.64 18 OPM %-2.381.78 -PBDT74.40150.76 -51 PBT74.40150.76 -51 NP64.12130.33 -51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

