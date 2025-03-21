Friday, March 21, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axiscades Tech jumps after product launch

Axiscades Tech jumps after product launch

Image

Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Axiscades Technologies jumped 4.48% to Rs 960.25 after the company's subsidiary Mistral Solutions unveiled DCP1000 Module, a compact radar data capture and playback device for mmWave radar applications.

The module aims to facilitate the development and testing of radar systems for various applications. It is intended for use in applications such as autonomous systems, industrial automation, and advanced sensing technologies.

The DCP1000 utilizes the Lattice CertusPro-NX FPGA platform and offers features such as Gigabit Ethernet connectivity, Hardware-In-Loop (HIL) playback, and the ability to capture Raw ADC Data from Texas Instruments' mmWave radar modules. The module includes a software suite for data configuration, capture, and visualization.

 

The DCP1000 Module is available for early samples. The product is priced at $649 and can be ordered through the Mistral Webstore.

Axiscades Technologies is an end-to-end technology, product and solutions provider in the aerospace, defense and ESAI domains.

In Q3 December 2024, the company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 14.8 crore, up 95.9% year-on-year (YoY), and 20.7% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Revenue was at Rs 274 crore, up 18.4% YoY and 3.7% QoQ.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hariom Pipe gains on incorporating wholly owned subsidiary

Hariom Pipe gains on incorporating wholly owned subsidiary

Mamata Machinery soars after US Patent Office grants 20-yr patent for proprietary sealing mechanism

Mamata Machinery soars after US Patent Office grants 20-yr patent for proprietary sealing mechanism

HUL to acquire 14.3% stake in Lucro Plastecycle to boost plastic recycling

HUL to acquire 14.3% stake in Lucro Plastecycle to boost plastic recycling

Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Aurobindo Pharma update on preferential issue by Curateq Biologics

Aurobindo Pharma update on preferential issue by Curateq Biologics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon