Bajaj Auto records muted sales in October

Sells 4.79 lakh unitsBajaj Auto has sold 4,79,707 units in month of October 2024 compared to 4,71,188 units in October 2023, recording a growth of 2%. Total sales comprised of domestic sales of 3,03,831 units (down 8% YoY) and exports of 1,75,876 units (up 24% YoY).
The company sold 4,14,372 two-wheeler units (up 2% YoY) and 65,335 commercial vehicle units (up 4% YoY) in the month of October 2024.
