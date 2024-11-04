Adani Ports announces operational performance for Oct'24

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone announced that during the month of October 2024, the company handled 37.9 MMT of total cargo.
YTD October 2024, the company handled 257.7 MMT of total cargo (+8% YoY). This growth was supported by containers, which was up 19% YoY, followed by liquids & gas (+9%).
YTD October 2024, logistics rail volumes grew 11% YoY to 0.36 Mn TEUs and GPWIS volumes grew 18% YoY to 12.5 MMT.
