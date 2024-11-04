Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Ports announces operational performance for Oct'24

Adani Ports announces operational performance for Oct'24

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone announced that during the month of October 2024, the company handled 37.9 MMT of total cargo.

YTD October 2024, the company handled 257.7 MMT of total cargo (+8% YoY). This growth was supported by containers, which was up 19% YoY, followed by liquids & gas (+9%).

YTD October 2024, logistics rail volumes grew 11% YoY to 0.36 Mn TEUs and GPWIS volumes grew 18% YoY to 12.5 MMT.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India Canada

Ex-Indian envoy calls Canada's surveillance of diplomats 'aggressive' act

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex red at 79,700 in pre-open; Nifty higher at 24,300; Hero, Maruti up

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris, Donald Trump, Trump

US election showdown: Latest polls show Harris v Trump is too close to call

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris, Donald Trump, Trump

Electoral battle between Kamala Harris and Trump goes down to wire: Polls

china Flag, China

China urges France to get EU to arrive at palatable EV trade solution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 9:01 AM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon