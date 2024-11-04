Business Standard
HCL Technologies opens new Singapore-based AI/Cloud Native Lab

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) announced the creation of a new Singapore-based AI/Cloud Native Lab. HCLTech's Lab in Singapore will be the company's fifth in its global network, expected to open in 2025.

The Lab, joining others in the US, UK, Germany and India, will be supported by EDB and assist enterprises in the region in accelerating their AI initiatives through HCLTech's comprehensive suite of integrated AI and GenAI offerings, including AI Force and AI Foundry. The Lab in Singapore will also partner with Nanyang Polytechnic and Singapore Polytechnic to collaborate on transferring knowledge and nurturing young talent and mid-career individuals In AI.

 

Our Labs are a conducive starting point for enterprises that want to embark on a collaborative journey to develop blueprints for AI and GenAI-led efficiencies, new business capabilities, skilling roadmaps and overall organizational competitive advantage with a pragmatic approach, said Vijay Guntur, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Ecosystems, HCLTech. We are very excited to add Singapore to our network, which will go a long way in further strengthening Singapore's position as a regional hub for AI innovation, he added.

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 9:06 AM IST

