Sales rise 28.53% to Rs 133.76 croreNet profit of Bajaj Holdings & Investment rose 13.77% to Rs 1610.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1415.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.53% to Rs 133.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 104.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales133.76104.07 29 OPM %54.4665.52 -PBDT1626.701442.48 13 PBT1618.231434.02 13 NP1610.461415.50 14
