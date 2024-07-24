Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nikkei edges down 1.11%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Asian stocks struggled for direction before closing mostly lower on Wednesday after the release of disappointing earnings from Tesla and Alphabet.
Japanese markets led regional losses as the yen strengthened due to rising expectations of a rate hike at next week's Bank of Japan (BOJ) policy meeting.
The central bank should more clearly show its intention to normalize monetary policy, ruling party heavyweight Toshimitsu Motegi said on Monday as inflation continues to outpace the BOJ's target and wage growth.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Meanwhile, Japan's factory activity contracted slightly in July while the service sector picked up the slack, a business survey showed today.
The manufacturing sector in Japan slipped into contraction territory in July, the latest reading from Jibun Bank revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.2. That's down from 50.0, and it falls beneath that mark that separates expansion from contraction.
The survey also showed that the services PMI improved to 53.9 from 49.4 in June, and the composite index likewise improved to 52.6 from 49.7 a month earlier.
The Nikkei average fell 1.11 percent to 39,154.85 while the broader Topix index settled 1.42 percent lower at 2,793.12.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Delhi's 'friendly neighbourhood Spiderman' booked for car bonnet stunt

Urban Company Q1 results: Loss narrows by 70%, revenue at Rs 827 cr

Supreme Court to examine plea on 'right to be forgotten': What it means?

IGL Q1 results: Net profit falls 8.6% to Rs 400 crore, revenue rises 3.4%

SBI Life Q1FY25 results: Net profit increases 34% to Rs 519.5 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon