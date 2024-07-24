Nikkei edges down 1.11%

Japanese markets led regional losses as the yen strengthened due to rising expectations of a rate hike at next week's Bank of Japan (BOJ) policy meeting.

The central bank should more clearly show its intention to normalize monetary policy, ruling party heavyweight Toshimitsu Motegi said on Monday as inflation continues to outpace the BOJ's target and wage growth.

Meanwhile, Japan's factory activity contracted slightly in July while the service sector picked up the slack, a business survey showed today.

Asian stocks struggled for direction before closing mostly lower on Wednesday after the release of disappointing earnings from Tesla and Alphabet.