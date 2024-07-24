Business Standard
Bajel Projects secures contract of Rs 586.28 cr from PowerGrid

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Bajel Projects has been awarded a supply of Goods and Services contract by PowerGrid Corporation of India for and on behalf of their project specific SPV i.e. Beawar\ Mandsaur Transmission. The value of the contract is Rs 586.28 crore and the scope of the work includes Transmission Line Package TL01 for 765 kV D/c Beawar C Mandsaur PS Transmission Line C Part I associated with Transmission System for evacuation of power from Rajasthan REZ Ph\IV (Part\2: 5.5GW) (Jaisalmer/Barmer Complex) Part\D through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) route.
First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 9:46 AM IST

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySanstar IPOBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEPoonawalla Fincorp SharesGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
