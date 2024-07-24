Business Standard
Adani Green Energy commissions 250 MW wind power project in Khavda, Gujarat

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Adani Renewable Energy Forty One, Wholly-owned stepdown subsidiary of Adani Green Energy has operationalized 250 MW of wind power project at Khavda, Kutchh, Gujarat. The plant has India's largest and one of the world's most powerful on-shore wind turbine of 5.2 MW capacity.
With this development, the total operational capacity at Khavda is 2,250 MW.
Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided at 8.27 a.m. on 24 July 2024 to operationalize the plant and commence power generation from 24 July 2024.
First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 9:09 AM IST

