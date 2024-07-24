Tata Power Renewable Energy standalone net profit declines 8.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.27% to Rs 451.78 croreNet profit of Tata Power Renewable Energy declined 8.26% to Rs 77.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 85.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.27% to Rs 451.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 450.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales451.78450.57 0 OPM %74.1078.58 -PBDT225.46241.63 -7 PBT105.04114.92 -9 NP77.9985.01 -8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content