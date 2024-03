Fund-based working capital facilities - IND AA/Stable/IND A1+ (Affirmed)

Non-Fund-based working capital facilities - IND A1+ (Affirmed)

Balaji Amines announced that India Ratings and Research Private Limited has affirmed the company's Long-Term Issuer Rating at 'IND AA'. The Outlook is Stable. The instrument-wise rating actions are as follows: