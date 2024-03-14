Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Ashoka Buildcon to acquire 50% stake in GVR Ashoka Chennai ORR

Image

Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
For a consideration of Rs 185 cr
Ashoka Buildcon has entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) with GVR Infra Projects (GIPL) and GVR Ashoka Chennai ORR (CORR) for the acquisition of 9,45,00,000 equity shares held by GIPL in CORR, constituting 50% of the share capital of CORR, for a consideration of Rs.185 crore subject to terms as agreed under the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA).
Post-acquisition of 50% equity shares held by GIPL, CORR would become wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company with effect from the date of acquisition of all 9,45,00,000 equity shares.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Dilip Buildcon emerges as L-1 bidder for Rs 548 cr project

Ashoka Buildcon consolidated net profit declines 21.16% in the December 2023 quarter

Ashoka Buildcon slides as Q3 PAT slips 21% YoY

H.G. Infra bags Chennai-Tirupati highway project in Andhra Pradesh

H.G. Infra secures Rs 862 crore highway project in Andhra Pradesh

Indian Hume Pipe zooms after JV bags contract worth Rs 1,138 crore from Telangana Govt

Volumes soar at Sterling &amp; Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd counter

Tata Motors inks MoU with Tamil Nadu Govt to set up vehicle manufacturing unit

Broader market outperforms; media shares in demand

Gopal Snacks makes a dull debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveOne97 CommunicationsLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEGopal SnacksGold Price TodayRelianceIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon