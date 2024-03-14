Sensex (    %)
                             
Board of Valor Estate allots 3.56 cr equity shares under QIP issue

Image

Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
The Board of Valor Estate on 14 March 2024 has approved the allotment of 3,56,66,675 equity shares to qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 258 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 248 per share which is at a discount of Rs 12.87 per equity share equivalent to 4.75%) to the floor price of Rs 270.87 per equity share aggregating to Rs 920.20 crore pursuant to the QIP issue.
The issue opened on 07 March 2024 and closed on 13 March 2024.
Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares, the paid up equity share capital of the company has increased to Rs 537,78,93,780 consisting of 53,77,89,378 equity shares.
First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

