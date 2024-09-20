Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balkrishna Inds commissions advanced carbon material manufacturing facility

Balkrishna Inds commissions advanced carbon material manufacturing facility

Image

Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Balkrishna Industries said that it has completed the capex for 30,000 MTPA of high value of advanced carbon material and commissioned the plant.
In February 2021, the board of the company had approved a proposal to to enhance the installed capacity of carbon from achievable capacity 115,000 MTPA to 200,000 MTPA.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The proposal also involved setting up 30,000 MTPA capacity of high value of advanced carbon material and an additional power plant capacity of 20 MW.
The estimated capex cost of the project was Rs 650 crore.
The project was undertaken taking into consideration the overall demand / supply outlook as well as internal demand of carbon black.
 
Balkrishna Industries is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of off-highway tyres (OHT) in the specialist segments such as agricultural, industrial & construction, earthmovers & port, mining, forestry, lawn & garden and all terrain vehicles (ATV).

More From This Section

The Phoenix Mills arm declares highest bidder for prime plots in Punjab

The Phoenix Mills arm declares highest bidder for prime plots in Punjab

Ashok Leyland receives ratings action from CARE Ratings

Ashok Leyland receives ratings action from CARE Ratings

Shalby gains on receiving license for Bone Bank from Govt of Gujarat

Shalby gains on receiving license for Bone Bank from Govt of Gujarat

Volumes jump at Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd counter

Sensex spurts 542 pts; Nifty Bank hits record high; metal shares shine

Sensex spurts 542 pts; Nifty Bank hits record high; metal shares shine

The company had reported standalone net profit of Rs 477.29 crore in Q1 FY25, registering a growth of 52.84% as against Rs 312.28 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 26.86% to Rs 2,689.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as compared with Rs 2,120.02 crore posted in the same period last year.
The scrip rose 0.16% to currently trade at Rs 3092.35 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

technicals

Voda Idea can slide another 44%, if this support is broken; hints chart

china Flag, China

China adds 9 million tonnes of new fuel export quotas for rest of 2024

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test day 2

IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test day 2: Akash Deep, Bumrah jolt Bangladesh top order

Donald Trump, Elon Musk

US presidential polls: Elon Musk endorses Trump, his workers back Harris

china Flag, China

China's monthly reports understate power output as renewables surge

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon