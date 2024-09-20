Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd saw volume of 9.33 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 57.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16338 shares
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Asahi India Glass Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd, Jindal Worldwide Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 September 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd saw volume of 9.33 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 57.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16338 shares. The stock dropped 0.93% to Rs.995.40. Volumes stood at 17284 shares in the last session.
 
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd notched up volume of 11.55 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 20.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 57536 shares. The stock rose 0.98% to Rs.1,017.20. Volumes stood at 49509 shares in the last session.
Asahi India Glass Ltd recorded volume of 1.4 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18223 shares. The stock gained 5.77% to Rs.749.75. Volumes stood at 49137 shares in the last session.
IIFL Finance Ltd saw volume of 12.07 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.09 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.01% to Rs.538.85. Volumes stood at 4.3 lakh shares in the last session.
Jindal Worldwide Ltd recorded volume of 34295 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7417 shares. The stock gained 8.07% to Rs.374.80. Volumes stood at 1380 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmarks hit fresh record high; Sensex tops 84,000, Nifty tests 25,700

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Group eyes 46.64% stake acquisition in ITD Cementation India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacts with junior doctors delegation, at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata on Saturday. (PHOTO: PTI)

LIVE news: Kolkata doctors end cease-work, to resume essential duties from Saturday

Huawei's $2,800 tri-fold phone hits stores as people face supply concerns

Huawei's $2,800 tri-fold phone hits stores as people face supply concerns

Mutual funds, equity mutual funds

Mirae Asset MF expands ETF offerings with metal and PSU bank funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon