Balkrishna Industries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2449.7, down 0.35% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 26.78% in last one year as compared to a 5.45% rally in NIFTY and a 9.74% fall in the Nifty Auto index.
Balkrishna Industries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2449.7, down 0.35% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 24841.65. The Sensex is at 81516.35, down 0.34%.Balkrishna Industries Ltd has eased around 8.95% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Balkrishna Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23368.25, down 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 90031 shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.4 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2450.3, down 0.55% on the day. Balkrishna Industries Ltd tumbled 26.78% in last one year as compared to a 5.45% rally in NIFTY and a 9.74% fall in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 29.2 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content