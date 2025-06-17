Canara Bank slips for fifth straight session

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 109.59, down 1.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.08% in last one year as compared to a 5.45% rally in NIFTY and a 10.4% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.
Canara Bank dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 109.59, down 1.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 24841.65. The Sensex is at 81516.35, down 0.34%.Canara Bank has added around 1.51% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has increased around 0.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55944.9, down 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 104.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 301.73 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 5.93 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
