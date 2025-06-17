Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 02:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Canara Bank slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 109.59, down 1.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.08% in last one year as compared to a 5.45% rally in NIFTY and a 10.4% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Canara Bank dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 109.59, down 1.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 24841.65. The Sensex is at 81516.35, down 0.34%.Canara Bank has added around 1.51% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has increased around 0.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55944.9, down 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 104.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 301.73 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 109.91, down 1.52% on the day. Canara Bank tumbled 10.08% in last one year as compared to a 5.45% rally in NIFTY and a 10.4% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 5.93 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

