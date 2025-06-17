Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICRA revises long-term rating outlook of Paras Defence to 'positive'

ICRA revises long-term rating outlook of Paras Defence to 'positive'

Image

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Paras Defence & Space Technologies said that the credit rating agency ICRA has revised its outlook on the long-term rating of the company to 'positive' from 'stable'.

The agency has reaffirmed the companys long-term and short-term rating at '[ICRA] A- and '[ICRA] A2+, respectively.

ICRA stated that the revision in outlook to 'positive on the long-term rating of Paras Defence & Space Technologies (PDSTL) takes into account the expectation that the company will be able to sustain the increase in its operating margins to 26.7% in FY2025 from 21.2% in FY2024, driven by the rising share of the margin-accretive 'optics and optronics segment, and an improvement in working capital intensity on the back of reduction in inventory days due to quicker delivery of periscopes and faster realisation of payments.

 

This, coupled with the robust topline growth of 44% to Rs. 364.7 crore and a healthy order book position of Rs 928 crore as on 31 March 2025 (translating to a book-bill ratio of 2.5 times of FY2025 OI) resulted in a substantial improvement in its financial profile.

The ratings continue to favourably factor in the extensive experience of the management team with more than three decades of experience in designing, developing and manufacturing a wide range of engineering products and solutions for the defence and space sector in optics, heavy engineering and electronics.

Also Read

Apple Back to School offer with deals on iPads, Macs, and more Photo: Apple

Apple announces 'Back to School' offers on iPads, Macs in India: Details

The stock of the country's largest plastic pipe maker Supreme Industries

Supreme Industries extends gain in weak market; stock rallies 10% in 3 days

UGC NET Admit Card 2025

UGC NET Admit Card 2025: Exam city slip to be out soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

NDA 2 Registration Last Date 2025

NDA 2 Registration Last Date 2025: View age limit and how to apply online

Premiumshare market, stock market

How to trade Bajaj Finance stock post bonus-cum-split price adjustment?

PDSTLs long presence in the sector has allowed it to establish strong relationships with its customers.

The ratings, however, are constrained by the working capital-intensive nature of operations, which despite posting an improvement in FY2025, continues to remain high on an absolute basis on account of long receivables cycle and high inventory holding period.

This is attributable to the need to maintain adequate stocking of raw materials to ensure uninterrupted production and avoid any disruptions in delivery schedules.

The ratings are also constrained by the moderate scale of operations, coupled with client concentration risk with the top 5 clients accounting for nearly 76% of the pending order book as on 31 March 2025 and approximately 69% of revenues in FY2025.

Going forward, PDSTLs ability to prudently manage its working capital intensity, while scaling up its revenues, with sustenance of its healthy operating margins and liquidity, will be a key rating monitorable.

Paras Defence & Space Technologies designs, develops and manufactures a wide range of engineering products and solutions for the defence and space sector in the domain of optics, heavy engineering and electronics.

The scrip shed 0.23% to currently trade at Rs 1629 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NSE SME Jainik Power Cables trips on listing day

NSE SME Jainik Power Cables trips on listing day

Gland Pharma Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Gland Pharma Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Rajshree Polypack rises after bagging Rs 3-cr export order

Rajshree Polypack rises after bagging Rs 3-cr export order

Vishal Mega Mart drops after block deal

Vishal Mega Mart drops after block deal

Allied Blenders' subsidiary introduces premium Russian vodka in India

Allied Blenders' subsidiary introduces premium Russian vodka in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon