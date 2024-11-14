Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 109.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.81% to Rs 888.81 croreNet profit of Banco Products (India) rose 109.80% to Rs 138.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 66.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.81% to Rs 888.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 717.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales888.81717.91 24 OPM %23.1517.06 -PBDT216.55119.73 81 PBT197.09104.07 89 NP138.7066.11 110
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content