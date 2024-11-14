Business Standard
Khyati Multimedia Entertainment reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:21 AM IST

Sales rise 11600.00% to Rs 1.17 crore

Net profit of Khyati Multimedia Entertainment reported to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11600.00% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.170.01 11600 OPM %70.09-500.00 -PBDT0.82-0.05 LP PBT0.82-0.05 LP NP0.82-0.05 LP

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

