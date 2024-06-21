Bank of Baroda appoints Chayani Sundar as CFO

Bank of Baroda announced that it has appointed Chayani Manoj Sundar as the chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 21 June 2024.

Desouza Ian Gerard resigned from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) to pursue a career opportunity outside the bank.

Bank of Baroda is one of India's largest banks with a strong domestic presence spanning 8,243 branches and 11,033 ATMs and Cash Recyclers supported by self-service channels. The Bank has a significant international presence with a network of 91 overseas offices spanning 17 countries. As of 31 March 2024, Government of India held 63.97% stake in the bank.

The public sector banks standalone net profit grew 2.33% to Rs 4,886.49 crore on 15.18% rise in total income to Rs 33,774.87 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip fell 0.19% to currently trade at Rs 284.65 on the BSE.

Chayani Manoj Sundar is a Chartered Accountant and ICWA with a Bachelors degree in Commerce. He has approximately 19 years experience of working in the bank. He has considerable experience of working in the area of Financial/Credit Operations.