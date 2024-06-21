Coforge receives the Great Place To Work Certification

The Great Place To Work Assessment is considered a 'Gold Standard' in workplace Culture assessment. Great Place To Work measured employee perceptions among 5000 Coforge employees using the rigorous Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Employee Survey.

Coforge received the Great Place To Work Certification from the esteemed Great Place To Work India for the fourth consecutive year. Great People co-create Great Workplaces and this prestigious recognition underscores Coforge's unwavering commitment to fostering a positive, engaging, and supportive work environment. Coforge continues to prioritize employee satisfaction, growth, and the well-being of its employees and meets the institute's stringent assessment criteria.