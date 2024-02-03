Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 111.05% in the December 2023 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 19.72% to Rs 15318.75 crore

Net profit of Bank of India rose 111.05% to Rs 1930.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 914.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Total Operating Income rose 19.72% to Rs 15318.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 12795.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.15318.7512795.5472.6558.652538.821782.192538.821782.191930.48914.72