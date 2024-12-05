Business Standard
Bank of India soars 1.12%

Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 119.2, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.19% in last one year as compared to a 17.44% spurt in NIFTY and a 31.28% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of India is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 119.2, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 24589.05. The Sensex is at 81410.01, up 0.56%. Bank of India has risen around 4.78% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has risen around 2.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7134.35, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 74.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 86.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 119.79, up 1.14% on the day. Bank of India is up 2.19% in last one year as compared to a 17.44% spurt in NIFTY and a 31.28% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 7.27 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

