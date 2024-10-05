Bank of Maharashtra allots 61.01 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Bank of Maharashtra has allotted 61,01,81,311 equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs. 57.36 per equity share (including a premium of Rs. 47.36 per equity share) against the floor price of Rs. 60.37 per equity share, aggregating to Rs. 3499.99 crore.
Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares in the Issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased to Rs. 76915549500 (comprising of equity shares of 7691554950 of Rs. 10 each) from Rs. 70813736390 (comprising of equity shares of 7081373639 of Rs. 10 each).
