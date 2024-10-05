Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of Maharashtra allots 61.01 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Bank of Maharashtra allots 61.01 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Image

Last Updated : Oct 05 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Bank of Maharashtra has allotted 61,01,81,311 equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs. 57.36 per equity share (including a premium of Rs. 47.36 per equity share) against the floor price of Rs. 60.37 per equity share, aggregating to Rs. 3499.99 crore.

Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares in the Issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased to Rs. 76915549500 (comprising of equity shares of 7691554950 of Rs. 10 each) from Rs. 70813736390 (comprising of equity shares of 7081373639 of Rs. 10 each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: Maharashtra needs honest government with stable policies, says PM Modi

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 - AUS vs SL

AUS W vs SL W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka set 94-run target in Sharjah

Pakistan protests, PTI

Islamabad on edge as Imran Khan supporters, police clash on streets: WATCH

vote, election, voting, J&K Election, Polls, Jammu Election

J&K, Haryana exit polls 2024 results LIVE: Exit polls for battle-ground states to declared today

Highway, Road

Domestic road logistics industry revenues likely to grow up to 9%: ICRA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 05 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon