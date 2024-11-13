Business Standard
Bank of Maharashtra drops for fifth straight session

Bank of Maharashtra drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 1:34 PM IST

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 50.86, down 3.14% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 23.9% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 27.29% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 50.86, down 3.14% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23659.1. The Sensex is at 78007.07, down 0.85%.Bank of Maharashtra has eased around 6.16% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has eased around 0.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6745.95, down 1.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 162.54 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 8.29 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

