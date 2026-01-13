Bank of Maharashtra soars 1.3%, Gains for third straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 64.6, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.49% in last one year as compared to a 10.83% gain in NIFTY and a 41.25% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 64.6, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 25685. The Sensex is at 83470.88, down 0.49%. Bank of Maharashtra has added around 12.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has added around 4.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8657.2, up 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 154.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 172.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.02 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

