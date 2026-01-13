Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tech Mahindra Ltd up for third straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1604.8, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.59% in last one year as compared to a 10.83% jump in NIFTY and a 11.68% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Tech Mahindra Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1604.8, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 25685. The Sensex is at 83470.88, down 0.49%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has gained around 1.87% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37988.25, up 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1604.1, up 0.85% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd is down 2.59% in last one year as compared to a 10.83% jump in NIFTY and a 11.68% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 39.6 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

