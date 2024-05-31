Basant Agro Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 14.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.64% to Rs 99.30 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 78.45% to Rs 3.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 26.31% to Rs 404.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 549.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Basant Agro Tech (India) rose 14.63% to Rs 6.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.64% to Rs 99.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 131.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.