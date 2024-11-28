Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BEML rises on bagging Rs 2,501-cr contract

BEML rises on bagging Rs 2,501-cr contract

Image

Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

BEML advanced 2.75% BEML advanced 2.75% to Rs 4,302.90 after the company announced that it has secured a contract worth Rs 2,501 crto Rs 4,302.90 after the company announced that it has secured a contract worth Rs 2,501 crore from Chennai Metro Rail.

The project involves the design, manufacture, supply, testing, commissioning, personnel training, and a 15-year maintenance contract for standard gauge metro rolling stock (Electrical Multiple Units) and depot machinery & Plant valued at around Rs 2,501 crore.

BEML is a multi-technology schedule 'A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It operates under three major business verticals viz., defence & aerospace, mining & construction, and rail & metro. As on 30 September 2024, the Government of India held 54.03% stake in BEML.

 

The company's consolidated net profit declined 1.47% to Rs 51.03 crore on a 6.21% fall in sales to Rs 859.84 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops over 700 pts; Nifty below 24,100; IT index slips 2%

Hemant Soren, Hemant, Jharkhand CM

LIVE news updates: Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand chief minister today

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi

Cong leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes oath as Lok Sabha MP today

LIC

LIC in talks to acquire 50% stake in ManipalCigna Health Insurance

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament session LIVE updates: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi takes oath as Lok Sabha MP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon