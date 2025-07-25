Friday, July 25, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Electronics secures order worth Rs 1640 cr from Ministry of Defence

Bharat Electronics secures order worth Rs 1640 cr from Ministry of Defence

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Bharat Electronics has signed a contract with Ministry of Defence valued at Rs. 1640 crore (excluding taxes) for supply of Air Defence Fire Control Radars to Indian Army. These indigenous radars designed by DRDO and manufactured by BEL provide effective defence against air threats during day and night under all weather conditions. These radars having inbuilt ECM capabilities are used for surveillance, acquisition, tracking of air targets and control of air defence guns for effective neutralization. The system is modular by design and is easy to deploy, operate and maintain

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

DLF announces complete sellout of its 'The Westpark' project in Mumbai

DLF announces complete sellout of its 'The Westpark' project in Mumbai

Nifty trades below 25,850 mark; PSU bank shares slides

Nifty trades below 25,850 mark; PSU bank shares slides

Phoenix Mills jumps after posting steady Q1 earnings

Phoenix Mills jumps after posting steady Q1 earnings

Volumes jump at Trident Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Trident Ltd counter

Bharat Electronics bags additional defence orders worth Rs 563 cr

Bharat Electronics bags additional defence orders worth Rs 563 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOOTT Release This WeekParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon