Business Standard

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Electronics wins order worth Rs 531 cr

Bharat Electronics wins order worth Rs 531 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Bharat Electronics (BEL) has secured additional orders worth Rs.531 crore.

Major orders include advanced composite communication system for ship, communication equipment, medical electronics, electro optics, active radar homing head for missiles, class room jammers, spares, services etc. With these orders, BEL has now accumulated orders totalling Rs. 10,893 crore in the current financial year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Authum Investment & Infrastructure acquires 11.25 cr equity shares of NITCO

Authum Investment & Infrastructure acquires 11.25 cr equity shares of NITCO

Hatsun Agro Product hikes stake in Milk Mantra Dairy

Hatsun Agro Product hikes stake in Milk Mantra Dairy

Axis Bank allots 1.12 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank allots 1.12 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Bajel Projects bags EPC contract for transmission project from Power Grid

Bajel Projects bags EPC contract for transmission project from Power Grid

Gensol EV receives 30K pre-orders for EZIO and EZIBOT at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Gensol EV receives 30K pre-orders for EZIO and EZIBOT at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIsro MissionLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon