Hatsun Agro Product hikes stake in Milk Mantra Dairy

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Hatsun Agro Product has further completed the acquisition of 56,421 equity shares of Rs. 10/~ each of Milk Mantra Dairy ( the target company) from the shareholders of the target company by discharging the Gross Purchase Consideration of Rs. 1.68 crore to all the concerned shareholders of the target company, in the manner as specified in the SPA.

Till Date Hatsun Agro Product has purchased 30,72,933 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each and 16,06,372 compulsorily convertible preference shares of Rs. 10/- each of the target company by discharging the purchase consideration of Rs. 231.08 crore cumulatively. This acquisition together with the earlier acquisition represents 97.98% of the current issued and paid-up equity and preference share capital of the target company.

 

Axis Bank allots 1.12 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Bajel Projects bags EPC contract for transmission project from Power Grid

Gensol EV receives 30K pre-orders for EZIO and EZIBOT at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Coal India enters into MoU with Curtin University

Karur Vysya Bank adds four new branches in Tamil Nadu

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

