Bharat Gears reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.57 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 33.27% to Rs 189.35 croreNet profit of Bharat Gears reported to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 10.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 33.27% to Rs 189.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 142.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales189.35142.08 33 OPM %6.33-1.81 -PBDT9.14-6.59 LP PBT3.42-12.63 LP NP2.57-10.29 LP
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 5:51 PM IST