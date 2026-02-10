Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Gears reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.57 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Bharat Gears reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.57 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales rise 33.27% to Rs 189.35 crore

Net profit of Bharat Gears reported to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 10.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 33.27% to Rs 189.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 142.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales189.35142.08 33 OPM %6.33-1.81 -PBDT9.14-6.59 LP PBT3.42-12.63 LP NP2.57-10.29 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aye Finance IPO subscribed 16%

Aye Finance IPO subscribed 16%

Fractal Analytics IPO subscribed 20%

Fractal Analytics IPO subscribed 20%

Wireless tele-density in India edges up to 88.41% in Dec-25

Wireless tele-density in India edges up to 88.41% in Dec-25

Sensex, Nifty post modest gains, extend three-day winning streak

Sensex, Nifty post modest gains, extend three-day winning streak

INR supported by positive cues from domestic equities and weakening of the American currency

INR supported by positive cues from domestic equities and weakening of the American currency

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateBangladesh PollsBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance