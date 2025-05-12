Monday, May 12, 2025 | 06:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Parenterals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.73 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bharat Parenterals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.73 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Sales rise 53.32% to Rs 103.98 crore

Net Loss of Bharat Parenterals reported to Rs 4.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 53.32% to Rs 103.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 67.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 14.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.30% to Rs 340.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 261.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales103.9867.82 53 340.38261.22 30 OPM %2.141.47 -0.7910.37 - PBDT0.222.51 -91 1.3727.74 -95 PBT-8.30-1.36 -510 -33.9518.72 PL NP-4.73-0.30 -1477 -12.6314.51 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ugar Sugar Works standalone net profit rises 194.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Ugar Sugar Works standalone net profit rises 194.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars standalone net profit declines 73.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars standalone net profit declines 73.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services consolidated net profit rises 62.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services consolidated net profit rises 62.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 28.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 28.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Zenlabs Ethica standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Zenlabs Ethica standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPVR Inox Q4 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon